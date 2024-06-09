Ian Barrowman Smith Buys 550,000 Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Ian Barrowman Smith acquired 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.

Sanatana Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Sanatana Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12.

Get Sanatana Resources alerts:

About Sanatana Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.