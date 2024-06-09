Ian Barrowman Smith Buys 550,000 Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Ian Barrowman Smith acquired 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.
Sanatana Resources Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of Sanatana Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12.
About Sanatana Resources
