ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.80% of ICU Medical worth $43,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 149,313 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $20,669,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,498 shares of company stock worth $2,633,440. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

