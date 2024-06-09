IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $737.01

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.01 ($9.44) and traded as high as GBX 808.50 ($10.36). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 795 ($10.19), with a volume of 812,943 shares.

IGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IG Group from GBX 950 ($12.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IG Group from GBX 859 ($11.01) to GBX 782 ($10.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 940.50 ($12.05).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 763.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 737.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

