Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $240.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

