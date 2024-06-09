IMI (LON:IMI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,728.44

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,728.44 ($22.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,856 ($23.78). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,856 ($23.78), with a volume of 413,338 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.55) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,995.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,729.59.

In other IMI news, insider Roy Twite sold 57,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($23.31), for a total value of £1,038,048.73 ($1,329,979.15). 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

