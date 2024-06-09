Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Trading Down 11.1%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 4,212,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,250,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Innovative Eyewear from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 110.60% and a negative net margin of 517.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.