Insider Selling: Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) CEO Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) CEO John J. D’angelo sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $10,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,071.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Investar Stock Down 0.5 %

ISTR opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Investar by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Featured Stories

