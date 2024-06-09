Insider Selling: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Sells 17,138 Shares of Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 17,138 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $10,111.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,404.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ondas Trading Up 2.2 %

Ondas stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ondas by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 196,568 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

