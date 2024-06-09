Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells $29,377.35 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance
NYSE SKX opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $73.84.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Skechers U.S.A.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.
