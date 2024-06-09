Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells 2,486 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.