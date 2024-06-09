Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.90. 14,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 17,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.
Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.
Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.