Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.90. 14,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 17,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 495,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 174,018 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4,349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 610,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

