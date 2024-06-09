Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Holdings Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $121.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

