InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.43. 34,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 77,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

InterCure Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of InterCure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterCure stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.71% of InterCure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

