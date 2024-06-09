International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

