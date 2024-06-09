International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $98.48 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

