Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,531 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $48,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

ISRG opened at $417.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $420.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

