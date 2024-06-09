Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Down 1.7%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.21. 26 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 5.33% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.