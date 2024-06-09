Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.