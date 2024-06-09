Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 47,719 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 247% compared to the average daily volume of 13,734 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MNST opened at $52.69 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.