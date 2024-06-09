Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,787 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 19% compared to the average daily volume of 1,508 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on ODD
Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Trading Up 20.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $44.31 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.93.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.