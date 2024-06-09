Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,787 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 19% compared to the average daily volume of 1,508 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ODD

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Trading Up 20.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $44.31 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.93.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.