IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IQVIA worth $116,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.98 and its 200-day moving average is $230.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

