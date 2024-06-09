Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $488.00

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 488 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.25), with a volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.07).

Irish Continental Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 454.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £777.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

