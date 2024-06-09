Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Stock Price Up 4%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

