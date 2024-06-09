Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Irwin Naturals Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Irwin Naturals Company Profile

Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.

