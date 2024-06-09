iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.58. 3,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 618% from the average session volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

