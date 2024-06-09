iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $504,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $122.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

