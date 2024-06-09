iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.45% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $111,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after acquiring an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

