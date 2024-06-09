iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1052 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
