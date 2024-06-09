iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

