iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96. 3,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.