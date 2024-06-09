iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET) Trading Down 4.1%

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 1,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

