Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 84 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.
About Jacob Forward ETF
The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.
