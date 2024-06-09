JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Trading Down 3.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33.
About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF
The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.
