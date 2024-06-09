JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.26

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.26 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 131.20 ($1.68). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 128.15 ($1.64), with a volume of 6,110,816 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.53) to GBX 925 ($11.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($2.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 487 ($6.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.45%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

