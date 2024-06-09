Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

