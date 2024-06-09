John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,491 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.56% of John Wiley & Sons worth $44,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $30,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $7,502,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $6,779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,180,000 after buying an additional 123,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -48.61%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.