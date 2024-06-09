Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $148,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 193,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

