JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $162,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $574.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.