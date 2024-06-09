JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 1.8%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76.60 ($0.98). 123,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 402,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.00).
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.36. The stock has a market cap of £160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.11 and a beta of 0.29.
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is -4,444.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
