JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 1.8%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76.60 ($0.98). 123,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 402,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.00).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.36. The stock has a market cap of £160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is -4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott bought 30,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,043.40 ($25,680.20). In related news, insider Helen F. Green bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($12,876.36). Also, insider John Scott purchased 30,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,043.40 ($25,680.20). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,340. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.