KBC Group NV Invests $805,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 52.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 112.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $769.11 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.08 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $856.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.92.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

