Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $218,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,366,486 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE K opened at $59.63 on Friday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

