KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $13.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after purchasing an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,702,000 after purchasing an additional 880,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

