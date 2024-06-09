Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.79

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.79 and traded as high as C$36.65. Keyera shares last traded at C$36.61, with a volume of 978,191 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.82.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

