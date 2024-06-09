Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Trading Down 46.7%

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 46.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 3,735,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,914,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Kibo Energy Trading Down 45.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £719,400.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13.
Kibo Energy Company Profile
Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kibo Energy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.