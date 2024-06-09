Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Trading Down 46.7%

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 46.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 3,735,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,914,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Trading Down 45.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £719,400.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.