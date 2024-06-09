Kim Mary McFarland Sells 10,034 Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £15,853.72 ($20,312.26).

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

Shares of N91 opened at GBX 158.90 ($2.04) on Friday. Ninety One Group has a 1 year low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.50). The company has a market cap of £989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.10.

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is 7,222.22%.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

