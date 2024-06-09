Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.29 and traded as high as C$10.55. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 3,657,643 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.88.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on K

Kinross Gold Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 645,400 shares of company stock worth $6,953,195. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.