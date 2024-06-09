Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of KIRK opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

