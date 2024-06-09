KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.57. 9,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 8,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

