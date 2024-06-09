Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading Down 4.8%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 47,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 41,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

