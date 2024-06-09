LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $77.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 709.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $77.48 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

